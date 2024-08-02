Google Enhances Chrome with AI: Google Lens, Tab Compare and Improved History

Google has unveiled a trio of new AI-driven features for Chrome, leveraging the latest advancements in Google AI and Gemini models. These updates aim to make browsing faster, safer, and more intuitive. Now, users can perform visual searches directly from their desktop with Google Lens, efficiently compare products across multiple tabs with Tab Compare, and rediscover sites from their browsing history using natural language queries. These enhancements are designed to streamline the browsing experience, helping users find information and easily make decisions.

Visual Searches with Google Lens

Google Lens, a popular mobile tool, is now integrated into the desktop version of Chrome. This feature allows users to select, search, and ask questions about anything they see on the web without leaving their current tab. To use Google Lens, simply click the icon in the address bar or access it via the right-click or three-dot menu. Once a selection is made, visual matches and results appear in a side panel. Users can refine their searches by colour, brand, or other details and ask follow-up questions to explore topics further. Depending on the query, an AI Overview response might provide the most relevant information from across the web, enhancing the search experience.

Efficient Product Comparison with Tab Compare

Online shopping often involves juggling multiple tabs to read reviews and compare prices. Chrome’s new Tab Compare feature aims to streamline this process. This tool offers an AI-generated overview of products from various tabs in one place, starting in the U.S. in the next few weeks. It helps users compare essential details like product specs, features, prices, and ratings without the hassle of switching tabs. For instance, if you’re searching for a new Bluetooth portable speaker, Chrome will generate a comparison table, making it easier to make an informed decision. This feature promises to save time and effort, providing a seamless shopping experience.

Enhanced Browsing History Search

Finding a site you visited but didn’t save can be frustrating. Chrome’s new AI-enhanced browsing history feature addresses this issue. Users can now search their history in a more conversational way. Typing queries like "What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" will bring up relevant pages from your browsing history. This feature, which will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks, is optional and can be turned on or off in settings. Importantly, it will not include any data from incognito mode, ensuring user privacy.

Google’s latest updates to Chrome aim to make the browsing experience more helpful through the power of AI. By integrating features like Google Lens for desktop, Tab Compare for streamlined shopping, and natural language queries for browsing history, Google is enhancing how users interact with the web. These new tools promise to make it easier to get things done and find the information you need, rolling out over the next few days and weeks. With these AI enhancements, Chrome continues to evolve, offering users a more efficient and intuitive browsing experience.