Google Expands AI Mode in Search to 180 Countries with Smarter Features

Google is taking a significant step forward in its AI journey by expanding AI Mode in Search to 180 countries and territories. Previously limited to the US, UK, and India, the feature is now accessible globally, though still only in English. This rollout brings Google’s conversational, chatbot-style search experience to millions of new users.

Alongside its global availability, Google is introducing smarter, agentic capabilities to AI Mode, beginning with restaurant reservations. Subscribers to Google AI Ultra can now use AI Mode to ask about dining options by including specific details such as date, time, location, party size, and cuisine preference. Once the request is made, AI Mode scans through reservation platforms and restaurant websites to find suitable options.

“You can then choose from a list of restaurants and reservation slots, and AI Mode will link you directly to the booking page so you can finish your reservation,” Google explained. The company is partnering with platforms like OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Booksy to power these new booking capabilities. Users can try the feature by enabling the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment in Labs.

In addition, Google is enhancing personalisation for US users who have opted into AI Mode via Labs. For now, this feature applies only to dining-related topics but allows AI Mode to reference past conversations, previous searches, or clicked results. This means if you’ve looked up Italian restaurants or vegan-friendly options before, AI Mode may prioritise similar suggestions when you ask for a lunch spot.

To make sharing easier, Google is also rolling out a new “Share” button for AI Mode results in the US. This allows users to copy a link to their AI-powered chat and share it with friends or family. Shared results can be viewed and deleted at any time, giving users more control.

With these updates, Google is positioning AI Mode not just as a search tool but as a personalised assistant, reshaping how people find and share information.