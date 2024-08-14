Google Expands Gemini AI to 45 Languages Across 200 Countries

At the recent Made by Google event, Google took a major step toward global inclusivity by announcing that its Gemini AI now supports 45 languages across more than 200 countries and territories. This expansion marks a significant milestone in making advanced AI technology accessible to a broader audience worldwide.

Sameer Samat, President of the Android ecosystem at Google, emphasized the importance of this global reach, stating, “Gemini is available around the world right now, far beyond English speakers and a single market.” His remarks highlighted Google's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to users across diverse linguistic backgrounds, ensuring that Gemini is not just an English-centric tool but a truly global resource.

This announcement is particularly timely as AI-driven virtual assistants are increasingly becoming a central part of the smartphone experience. By expanding Gemini's language support, Google ensures that users from various regions can fully benefit from its advanced capabilities, making it more accessible and useful than ever before.

The move also stands in stark contrast to Apple’s more limited approach with its upcoming AI model, Intelligence. Apple’s model is set to launch later this year but will initially be available only in English and exclusively in the U.S. In contrast, Google’s decision to roll out Gemini on a global scale with multilingual support from the start positions it as a more inclusive and widely accessible alternative.

Another key aspect of this launch is Gemini's compatibility with older Android devices. Unlike many technological advancements that are often restricted to the latest flagship models, Google has ensured that a broader range of users can access Gemini. This reinforces Google's dedication to providing high-quality technology to everyone, regardless of the device they own.

Alongside the AI updates, Google also introduced several new devices, including the Pixel 9 series. This lineup features four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks Google’s first foldable phone release in India. Additionally, Google unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3, further expanding its hardware offerings. By extending Gemini’s reach and launching an array of new devices, Google continues to solidify its position as a leader in the tech industry, committed to inclusivity and innovation on a global scale.