Google Expands Gemini With Audio Support, New Search Languages, and Smarter NotebookLM Reports
Google introduces major Gemini updates, adding audio support, new language options in Search, and customizable report formats in NotebookLM.
Google has rolled out significant upgrades across its Gemini-powered products, enhancing usability and making AI tools more accessible worldwide.
The Gemini app now supports audio files, a feature long requested by users. Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, confirmed in a post on X that audio compatibility was the “#1 request” from users. Free-tier users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio and get five prompts daily, while paid AI Pro or AI Ultra subscribers can upload audio files up to three hours. The app also supports multiple file formats, including ZIP archives, with up to 10 files per prompt.
Meanwhile, Google Search’s AI Mode has added five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. Powered by Gemini 2.5, this update allows people to ask complex questions in their preferred language. A company blog highlighted the impact of this rollout: “With this expansion, more people can now use AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language, while exploring the web more deeply.”
The third major update comes to NotebookLM, which now creates reports in customizable styles across more than 80 languages. Users can generate study guides, briefing documents, blog posts, flashcards, and quizzes from uploaded files. Google says the feature “should be 100%” available by the end of this week, giving users more control over the structure, tone, and style of their reports.
While the Gemini app is only now gaining audio support, NotebookLM has already been leveraging this capability to help researchers and students analyse patterns across different file types. With these updates, Google aims to position Gemini not just as an AI assistant but as a versatile productivity and research companion.