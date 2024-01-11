Google Faces Setbacks as Fitbit Leaders Depart and AR Employees Face Layoffs

In a significant blow to Google's hardware division, the company has confirmed the layoffs of "a few hundred" hardware employees, with a focus on its augmented reality (AR) segment. Notably, Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, are reported to be leaving the company entirely. Google has quietly removed Fitbit products from over a dozen countries, sparking questions about the future of Fitbit.



Google’s statement to 9to5Google: A few hundred roles are being eliminated in DSPA, with the majority of impacts on the 1P AR Hardware team. While we are making changes to our 1P AR hardware team, Google continues to be deeply committed to other AR initiatives, such as AR experiences in our products and product partnerships.

While Google reassures that Fitbit will persist, concerns loom over its AR endeavours. The departure of key personnel, including the head of AR technology, Clay Bavor, and software leader Mark Lucovsky, has raised uncertainties about the future of Google's AR projects. The reported discontinuation of Project Iris, an augmented reality glasses initiative, adds to the challenges.

Google’s spokesperson Mencini told The Verge that Fitbit would live on: “We remain very committed to serving our Fitbit users well, innovating in the health space with personal AI, and building on the momentum with Pixel Watch, the redesigned Fitbit app, Fitbit Premium service, and the Fitbit tracker line. This work will continue to be a key part of our new org model."

Google indicates that its "1P AR hardware team" is significantly affected, signalling a strategic shift from investing heavily in independent glasses development. Despite collaborations with Samsung and Qualcomm on headsets, setbacks and delays have been reported, raising questions about the effectiveness of these partnerships. Google's hardware division faces a period of reevaluation and uncertainty amid leadership departures and strategic adjustments.

With inputs from The Verge