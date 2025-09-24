Google Gemini AI makes its way to smart TVs, starting with select models.

Gemini on TV will go beyond pure entertainment. Families will be able to use Gemini on TV to assist with school work, to come up with ideas for school projects and to plan trips or holidays.

Google said that it would start rolling out Google Gemini AI TVs from the TCL QM9K series. It would later be extended to other devices over time and would ultimately be available to more than 300 million active devices with Gemini AI smart TV and the Android TV OS worldwide.

Google Gemini TV models will let people have natural and conversational interactions with their TV. It will also help to make the experience more personal and engaging. In addition to voice commands, users will be able to ask for suggestions on what to watch, search for the name of the show that they can’t remember and to easily watch previous seasons of the show. Gemini will also be able to fetch reviews and ratings.

Google AI for televisions could also be used by families for school-related work, for brainstorming for projects or even to plan holidays. Individual users could also use it to learn new skills, clarify their doubts and get answers that they would normally search for on their mobile phones.

Google has made it clear that Gemini does not come at the expense of the existing Google Assistant features. Any existing voice commands that users rely on will continue to work, and no such functionality will be lost.

Gemini will be made available from today to the TCL QM9K series of devices. Later this year, Gemini will be made available to the Google TV Streamer, the Walmart on 4K Pro, Hisense U7, U8, UX 2025 models, TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. Google also said that more features and improvements would be added over time.

With Gemini on TV, Google is not just making TVs into devices that provide entertainment. Google is using Gemini AI expansion conversational intelligence, along with Google TV’s massive content library to create a smarter, more interactive and highly personalized experience.







