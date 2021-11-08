Hyderabad: Google India's Hyderabad office is looking to fill multiple roles in areas such as operations engineer to lead data analyst and even looking for a business manager. The minimum qualifications are: bachelor's degree in computer science, applied mathematics, statistics, quantitative social sciences or equivalent practical experience.; seven years of experience in data and analytics; experience with SQL database queries/analysis, writing code in web or mobile development language (Java, JavaScript, Python, Go, PHP, Android or iOS).

The preferred qualifications are: experience with payments fraud, security or threat analysis; solid understanding of how the internet works economically, socially and technically; demonstrated ability to identify workflow pain points, optimize and scale processes; excellent communication skills; comfortable interacting with internal and external users.

Data Analyst, Chrome Security, Trust and Safety minimum qualifications: bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience; three years' experience in one of the following areas: security research, risk and fraud investigations, or operations management; experience in data and analytics i.e. handling multiple datasets (using SQL, Python) and visualizing web-scale datasets for executive presentations; preferred qualifications: experience with fraud risk management and investigations, Internet advertising, or e-commerce; experience with fraud, threat analysis, and/or security working as part of a security/privacy team on data protection and user trust for an internet company; ability to identify workflow pain points and optimize or scale processes; understanding of web development languages (e.g., Java, JavaScript, Python).

Corporate Operations Engineer, Contact Center Platform: minimum qualifications: bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience; experience in troubleshooting issues for two or more operating systems (e.g. Linux, Mac); experience in troubleshooting with applications and in a networked environment; experience in IT asset management, technical troubleshooting, PLX, network operations, customer support operations, technical support operations, Chrome OS

Preferred qualifications: experience in providing infrastructure/technical support and solutions for high profile internal customers; deep understanding in three or more of the following within IT operations: troubleshooting windows, Mac OS, Unix, Chrome OS, networking, scripting and automation, or application troubleshooting; good understanding of process implementation & documentation; understanding of IT change management best practices will be desired, but not mandatory; excellent SQL scripting

Facilities Manager: minimum qualifications: bachelor's degree in a related field, or equivalent practical experience; nine years of combined facility management experience and service experience with an emphasis on facilities, hospitality, corporate services, property management, or equivalent office management; preferred qualifications: experience of collaborating with other business units to meet company goals and standards, and act with integrity in all business transactions; proven record of effecting strategic change and initiatives.; ability to think 'out of the box' and bring creative, nonstandard, and innovative solutions to the table; ability to communicate in written format as well as meetings, and ability to travel across offices in region; comfortable and engaging presenting in front of large crowds; advanced leadership skills, with proven ability to influence at all levels.

Candidates for more such roles are to apply for preferred job, log onto careers.google.com and choose Hyderabad as location and check out the list of jobs available.