Google Introduces’ Circle to Search’ on iPhones With Limitations: How to Use It

Google has brought its popular “Circle to Search” feature to iPhones, offering users an advanced way to perform visual searches. Initially released for Android devices in 2024, this tool allows users to search for information directly from their screens. While its iPhone version has some limitations, it still provides a seamless way to explore visual content.

How the feature works on iPhones

On iPhones, “Circle to Search” is rebranded as “Screen Search with Google Lens” and requires the Google Lens app for its functionality. Unlike its Android counterpart, it does not work system-wide but is instead limited to Google apps and Chrome. Users can access it through the three-dot menu in these apps, allowing them to tap, highlight, or draw around objects to perform instant searches.

Improvements to navigation in Chrome

One of the main advantages of this feature is its integration with Chrome on iOS, making web searches more interactive. Instead of taking screenshots or switching tabs, users can visually search for information about objects they encounter while browsing. Google plans to introduce a Lens icon soon in the Chrome address bar, further improving accessibility.

AI Overviews for More Detailed Information

Beyond visual search, Google is improving Google Lens with AI-powered features. The new AI Overview will provide detailed context about identified objects, such as landmarks, plants, and products. This information will appear alongside search results, giving users a comprehensive understanding of their queries.

Global rollout for a smarter search experience

Android and iPhone users will continue to benefit from Google Lens’ vast image database, which identifies billions of objects. With AI advancements, searches will become more insightful, allowing users to explore images in greater depth. These updates will be available globally, ensuring iPhone users can experience Google’s next-generation AI search tools.