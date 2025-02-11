Google Maps Now Displays ‘Gulf of America’ for US Users

Google Maps has officially updated its labelling of the Gulf of Mexico, now displaying it as the “Gulf of America” for users in the United States. This change follows the Trump administration’s decision to formally rename the body of water stretching from Mexico’s eastern coast to the Florida panhandle. Google states that it adheres to the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), a U.S. database for location names.

For users in Mexico, the body of water will still be labelled as the “Gulf of Mexico,” while international users will see the “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).” Google determines the displayed name based on users' location data from their mobile OS, SIM card, and network. On desktops, the naming depends on search settings and device location if provided.

Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Apple Maps has yet to adopt the change, instead redirecting searches for “Gulf of America” to the original name. Other mapping platforms like MapQuest have not updated their maps either. However, Google’s navigation app Waze recognizes both names when searching for “Gulf of Mexico” but does not yield results for “Gulf of America.”