Google Maps Offers Real-Time Air Quality Tracking with New Hyperlocal AQI Feature

Google Maps now offers a new real-time air quality index (AQI) monitoring feature, providing hyperlocal AQI data across more than 100 countries, including India. This timely update, especially beneficial for areas with high pollution levels like Delhi NCR, allows users to track air quality directly through the app.

Google’s Hyperlocal AQI Data on Google Maps: How It Works

With Google Maps’ hyperlocal AQI feature, users can check precise air quality conditions based on specific locations within a city. For example, the AQI reading in Delhi’s Connaught Place might differ from the nearby area of Rohini due to varying pollution levels across neighbourhoods. This feature helps users decide about outdoor activities based on AQI specifics.

AQI readings reflect different pollution levels:

- 0-100: Good to satisfactory, safe for outdoor activities.

- 101-200: Moderate, where sensitive individuals may experience slight respiratory issues.

- 201-500: Poor to hazardous; limiting outdoor exposure is advisable for everyone. Masks and indoor air purifiers are recommended.

Google Maps colour-codes AQI levels: green (0-100) for good, yellow (101-200) for moderate, and red (201-500) for high pollution, with darker shades indicating more severe conditions.

How to Use Google Maps’ Air Quality Feature

To access this feature, update Google Maps to the latest version. Open the app, tap the layers icon, and select “Air Quality.” This will display a colour-coded map of AQI data for your area. You can tap specific regions to see their AQI. Alternatively, tap the temperature indicator at the bottom of the interface to check real-time air quality in your location, opening a detailed AQI view for easy monitoring.

With this feature, Google Maps enables users to monitor local air quality conveniently, making it easier to stay safe amid rising pollution levels.