Google Maps to show estimated toll charges for your trip

Google Maps is finally rolling out the ability to check toll charges before starting a journey in India. The new feature would help travellers plan their trip well in advance. They can also avoid the route that has too many toll barriers. Google had previously announced the feature for users in the US, Indonesia and Japan in April. However, the quality was finally rolled out to users in India.



The latest update will allow Google Maps to display an estimated toll price to your destination based on several factors, such as the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at a specific time, the user will cross it. Then, depending on the total toll price, you can opt for the toll-free route, which Google Maps will display along with the toll prices. Google has said that the correct information is based on "reliable information from local toll authorities".

Google will also help users to opt for free routes before starting the trip wherever and whenever it is necessary. Accessible routes can also have a longer duration, so Google will also show you the fastest route. Based on this, you can make an informed decision.

"A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and 'avoid tolls' if they wish to avoid toll routes completely," the company said.

Google Maps will also integrate Siri and the Shortcuts app into iOS Spotlight. Once you've set up your shortcuts, say "Hey Siri, get directions" or "Hey Siri, search Google Maps" to instantly access useful Google Maps information. This feature is scheduled to be available in the coming months, with Siri's enhanced search feature coming later this summer. You will need to update your Google Maps to the latest version to get the new widget and other features.