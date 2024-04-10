Google Meet AI Features: What's New and How It Benefits Users

Google is ramping up its Workspace apps with new AI capabilities to provide users with enhanced functionality and productivity tools. Following recent rumours about AI-based features in Gmail, Google is now focusing on bolstering its video conferencing tool, Google Meet, with advanced AI features.

At the recent Cloud Next 2024 event, Google unveiled upcoming enhancements for Workspace apps, including Google Meet. These enhancements include AI-powered note-taking, live translation, and chat summarisation, set to revolutionize the video conferencing experience.

Google Meet users can expect the introduction of "Translate for me in Meet," which will allow real-time translation into 69 languages during meetings. Google said the translation feature "will automatically detect and translate captions into your preferred language." This feature, slated for release in June, will enhance global collaboration.

Moreover, Google Meet will introduce "Take notes for me" and chat summarisation features, which will provide detailed notes from meeting transcriptions. These AI-powered tools will streamline information retention and facilitate effective communication.

To access these AI features on Google Meet, users will need to opt for the monthly subscription plan, which costs $10 per user per month. Google also offers the option to add "AI Meetings and Messaging can be added onto select Workspace plans," providing organizations with flexibility and scalability.

Integrating advanced AI capabilities into Google Meet allows Workspace users to streamline their workflow without relying on third-party applications for note-taking and transcription services. This integration not only enhances productivity but also reduces the need for additional investments in separate AI tools, offering a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals.

Overall, Google's initiative to incorporate AI features into Google Meet demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to users' evolving needs. By leveraging AI technology, Google aims to enhance collaboration, streamline communication, and empower users to achieve more daily tasks.