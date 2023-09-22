Google Messages new UI allow forwarding messages to multiple recipients

Google Messages has received a small but very important update that can boost the popularity of this Android-based messaging application. Google Messages received its big update in July, where the entire home screen was redesigned. Replaced the navigation drawer and introduced key branding to the Android app. Additionally, the search filters have also been slightly modified. But now, it has received another powerful update in the form of a new forwarding UI. This new user interface supports sending messages to multiple contacts at the same time. This will finally save users from the hassle of copying and pasting the same message to different recipients one by one.



According to a report by 9to5Google, the forwarding feature will allow users to send a single message to multiple contacts at the same time without the need to repeatedly send it to these contacts. To use this feature on an SMS text message, RCS chat, image or other messages, you can simply long press for a couple of seconds and a pop-up menu will appear. In the top right corner, there should be an option that says "Forward." Click on it, and you can choose the contacts you want to share the message with.

Google Messages new UI brings a forwarding feature

The Forward option opens an overlay window where users can see different contact names along with their contact image numbers and an option to select the contacts. At the bottom, there is also an option to start a new message. The new UI also displays the list of conversations along with the last message to give the user more context about what is being forwarded.

Once you've selected users, in the next window, you'll see contact icons for the people you're sending messages to, along with a compose field that will allow you to write more messages to the same contacts. Google also helps you distinguish between group messages by displaying a "Share individually" label at the top. The update has not yet been widely rolled out but is expected to be available soon.