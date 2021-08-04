Google online stores see unannounced Nest security cameras

In fact, Google has leaked some unannounced Nest security cameras directly into its own online store. Google confirmed in January that it would launch a new line of security cameras this year, and it appears the company's store has just revealed what's on the way. From what we know so far, the new devices include a battery-operated indoor/outdoor combo Nest Cam, a reflector Nest Cam, an indoor wired Nest Cam, and a battery-powered Nest Doorbell. When we tried to click on the "More Info" and "Buy" links for those devices, the site took us back to the main Google Store home page, so it looks like they might be up sooner than they are supposed to be.

The new additions, if released, would fill some big gaps in Google's security camera lineup. Amazon-owned Ring helped popularize the concept of a battery-powered video doorbell, which can be placed in many more places than a camera that requires a constant connection to power. (At this time, Google explicitly recommends not using external batteries with its connected security cameras.)

Ring also developed one of the first connected reflector cameras and recently launched a new reflector camera; and Eufy, Arlo, and other vendors do too. Google did not comment anything about it.

This isn't the first time Google has leaked a smart home product; accidentally revealed the Nest Hub Max weeks before its announcement. But the fact that these new security camera listings have already appeared in the online store could indicate that an announcement is imminent.