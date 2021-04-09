Google Phone app allows call recordings from unknown numbers

Google phone app will now automatically record calls from unknown phone numbers. Last year Google added call recording support to its phone app. The new feature is offered with the latest update of the Google Phone app.

- Steps to enable call recording for unknown numbers

- Follow similar steps to access call recording on Google phone.

- Scroll down and under "Always record" select "numbers, not in your contacts."

- To enable call recording for unknown numbers, toggle this feature.

- From now on, the Google Phone app will "always record" calls from unknown numbers.

Remember that for this feature to get active, call recording must be allowed in the areas you and the other person stay. Google will notify both parties before the call is being recorded. Google also highlights that phone recordings will be stored only on the phone. And call recording will be suspended if your phone runs out of storage space. So ensure that you have enough storage space to save these recordings.