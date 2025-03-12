Google Pixel 10: Expected Release Date, Features, Specifications & More

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series is generating buzz months ahead of its official unveiling. Leaks suggest major upgrades, including a new Tensor G5 processor manufactured by TSMC, enhanced artificial intelligence features, and possible design changes. Additionally, Google may introduce four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Expected Release Date

Google typically launches its Pixel smartphones in October, but the Pixel 9 series arrived earlier in September 2024. If Google continues this trend, the Pixel 10 lineup may be introduced as early as August or September 2025.

Design and Display

While exact details on the Pixel 10’s design are still under wraps, leaks reveal codenames "Frankel" for the Pixel 10 and "Blazer" for the Pixel 10 Pro, indicating multiple models in development. A minor design refresh is anticipated, but the signature horizontal camera bar is expected to remain. Display sizes have not been confirmed, but Google may continue offering different screen options across the lineup.

Hardware and Performance

One of the most notable upgrades in the Pixel 10 series is the introduction of the Tensor G5 chip, which moves away from Samsung's Exynos-based architecture to TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. This shift is expected to significantly improve AI processing speeds, power efficiency, and thermal management. The chipset is rumored to feature five Cortex-A725 mid-cores, two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores, and an enhanced TPU for next-gen AI applications.

AI and Software Enhancements

Artificial intelligence will continue to be a major focus for Google. The Pixel 10 is expected to debut Pixel Sense, an advanced AI-powered assistant that operates entirely on-device, enabling real-time suggestions and proactive assistance without needing an internet connection. Other AI-driven features include Speak-to-Tweak, which allows voice-based photo editing, Sketch-to-Image for AI-generated artwork, and a mysterious Magic Mirror feature with yet-to-be-revealed capabilities.

Camera Upgrades

Google is reportedly working on improving video recording capabilities, introducing 4K 60fps HDR recording for the first time on a Pixel device. Additionally, AI-powered video editing tools, such as Video Generative ML, could enable seamless video modifications directly within the Photos app.

Expected Pricing

The Pixel 9 series saw a $100 price increase, with the base model starting at $799. If Google maintains its pricing trend, the Pixel 10 is likely to start at the same price point. However, another price hike remains a possibility, depending on hardware and feature upgrades.

The Google Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting smartphone releases of 2025, with significant hardware and AI advancements. More details are expected to surface in the coming months as the launch date approaches.