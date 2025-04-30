Google Pixel 10 May Tackle PWM Flickering to Reduce Eye Strain

The Google Pixel 10 may finally address a long-standing issue that some smartphone users have been vocal about—PWM flickering. According to reports, Google is working on a display improvement that could help reduce eye strain and fatigue caused by OLED screens. The next-generation Pixel could include a feature allowing users to adjust the PWM dimming rate, bringing hope to those sensitive to screen flicker.

So, what exactly is PWM? Pulse-Width Modulation is a brightness control method used in OLED displays that rapidly turns the screen’s light on and off. This flickering happens at a speed most people don’t consciously notice. However, for some sensitive users, this constant blinking can trigger headaches, fatigue, or even nausea during prolonged screen time.

While the issue doesn’t affect everyone, it has gained enough attention in recent years that manufacturers are beginning to respond. Google is reportedly planning to implement a flicker-reduction setting within the accessibility options of the Pixel 10. This would allow users to manually tweak or disable the PWM dimming feature.

Another possible approach involves increasing the PWM frequency itself. Current devices from Google, Apple, and Samsung typically operate within the 240Hz to 480Hz range. However, some phone makers have pushed this to higher frequencies, significantly reducing flicker visibility. If Google boosts the PWM rate in the Pixel 10 series, it could make the display more comfortable for sensitive users without sacrificing brightness control.

Although Google hasn’t made any official announcements about this feature yet, there are strong indications that it’s under consideration. A report from Android Central notes that Google is aware of the concerns and may share more information later this year. While not a confirmation, it suggests that the tech giant is taking the feedback seriously.

Google Pixel 10 Launch Timeline

As for the launch, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to debut around August 2025, although the company hasn’t confirmed the exact date. However, more details may be revealed during Google I/O 2025, which is scheduled for May 20 to May 21 this year. The event will begin with a keynote by CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), followed by a developer keynote and technical sessions streamed live.

Google I/O could serve as the perfect platform for the company to address its plans for PWM flickering, accessibility improvements, and other display technologies coming to the Pixel 10.

For now, users hoping for a more eye-friendly experience can stay optimistic—Google might finally be making display comfort a priority.



