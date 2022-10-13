Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro go on sale; Price, Offers, Specifications

The smartphones from Google, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are available in India for the first time today (October 13) via Flipkart. The smartphones are powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC and were unveiled in India last week. Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are offered in three colour versions and will receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. These smartphones sport a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Price and launch offers

The Google Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be bought in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options.The Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs. 84,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in three colours: Hazelnut, Obsidian, and Snow. Both smartphones will be available in India through Flipkart starting today.

As an introductory offer, Google is offering a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the Pixel 7 and Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. However, we don't know how long the introductory period will last. Flipkart offers discounts for purchases with selected bank cards. EMI-free options for Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from Rs. 10,000 per month, while no-cost EMI options for the Pro model start at Rs. 14,167 per month.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run on Android 13 out of the box and are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.32-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pro model has a Quad-HD (3120 x 1080 pixels) LTPO OLED display. 1440 pixels) larger at 6.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 series phones are powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM, and the Pixel 7 Pro has 12GB, but both come with a 128GB storage option.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

As for the optics, the Google Pixel 7 flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model also includes an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x super-resolution zoom and 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, they feature a 10.8-megapixel front camera.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Connectivity

Connectivity options on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Both models feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock for biometric authentication.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Battery

A 4,926mAh unit backs the Pixel 7 packs a 4,270mAh battery and the Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones come with 30W wired charging and fast wireless charging support and offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.