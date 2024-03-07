Google Pixel 8a Price Hike Expected: Find Details

Rumours about the Google Pixel 8a in terms of expected design, features, and other metrics have been surfacing for quite some time now. Now a new leak has emerged highlighting the expected price of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. As of now, no release date has been officially announced. That said, previous leaks have given us an idea of what the smartphone could offer and what it could look like. If you're curious about the Google Pixel 8a price, check out what the current leaks say about the price.

Google Pixel 8a Price

According to German publication Winfuture, the Google Pixel 8a is likely to be announced with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. In addition to storage, there was also speculation about the prices of the smartphone in European currency. The report speculates that the Google Pixel 8a will likely be priced at €569.90 for the 128GB version, while the 256GB variant could be priced at €630. The leaked prices suggest a slight price increase compared to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 7a. Last year, the Pixel 7a was priced at 509 euros, $499 in the United States. We could, therefore, expect a price increase of 60 euros with the Google Pixel 8a.

Also, last year, Google increased the price of the Pixel 7a compared to the Pixel 6a. However, the new generation of smartphones made significant improvements. Continuing this trend, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to get upgrades in terms of chipset and AI features.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected Specifications

According to a report by Tom's Guide, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. The device may also support existing AI features such as Magic Editor. Information about this device is very limited and based on unofficial reports, so we may have to wait for the official launch to find out what Google has planned for the new Pixel 8a.