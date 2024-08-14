Google Pixel 9 Introduces Satellite SOS Feature: Availability, Price and How it Works

Google has unveiled a crucial safety upgrade with the launch of its Pixel 9 series, making these the first Android phones to feature a Satellite SOS function. This new feature, comparable to Apple's emergency SOS via satellite, enables users to contact emergency services and share their location when cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. Initially, this service will be exclusive to Pixel 9 devices in the U.S., including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Series Satellite SOS Feature: Availability and Price

The Satellite SOS service will be provided at no additional cost for the first two years to Pixel 9 users. However, it is currently limited to the U.S., excluding Hawaii and Alaska. Google has not yet announced plans to expand the service to other regions or devices. By introducing the Satellite SOS feature, Google is not only matching Apple's recent innovations but also enhancing user safety, providing a vital lifeline for those who might find themselves in emergencies without network coverage. This addition underscores Google's commitment to keeping pace with industry advancements while prioritizing user security.

Google Pixel 9 Series Satellite SOS Feature: How it Works

The Satellite SOS feature is designed for situations where users are out of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Once all necessary software updates and satellite network registrations are complete, the feature will automatically activate on Pixel 9 phones. Users will receive a notification when the service is ready to use.

In an emergency where there is no network coverage, dialling 911 will prompt the phone to offer the Satellite SOS option. Users will then need to fill out an on-screen emergency questionnaire to describe their situation. They can choose to notify their emergency contacts by sharing their location and details or opt out of this feature.

To establish a satellite connection, users must follow on-screen instructions to position their phones correctly. The speed of connection and response times may vary depending on the user's location and surrounding conditions. Once connected, emergency services will communicate via text message, and it is recommended to stay outside with a clear view of the sky to ensure the best possible connection.



