Google Pixel 9 Series to Launch in India: New Models and AI Features

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series is making its debut in India on August 14. This launch is particularly exciting as it will introduce four new devices, including a foldable smartphone, expanding Google's lineup in an innovative direction. The upcoming series will include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. According to recent leaks, these smartphones will be available in four distinct colours: dark grey, light grey, off-white, and pink. The pink variant adds a splash of colour to the series. However, these colour names may not be the final versions used in marketing.



The design of the Pixel 9 series is set to feature a glossy frame paired with matte-textured back panels, creating a sleek and modern look. The camera design is also transforming. The Pro models will boast a triple-lens setup, while the standard Pixel 9 will come with two lenses. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera island will have a rectangular shape with rounded corners, contrasting with the oblong design of the non-foldable Pixel 9. In addition to the physical changes, the front panel of these devices is expected to showcase a punch-hole display, a feature that aligns with current smartphone trends and maximizes screen space.

One of the standout features of the Pixel 9 series is the integration of Google's Gemini AI. This technology is poised to enhance the user experience with a suite of AI capabilities. Among the new features is "Pixel Screenshots," similar to Microsoft's Recall feature, which allows users to save and access information about events and places they want to remember. This feature is designed to make it easier to recall important details that users might have otherwise forgotten.

Furthermore, Google is committed to long-term support for these devices, promising seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops—software updates that bring new, exclusive features to Pixel users. This commitment ensures that the Pixel 9 series will remain secure and feature-rich throughout its lifespan. Another notable addition is the Emergency SOS feature, which is designed to alert users to nearby crises such as fires or floods. This feature also includes protection against malware and phishing scams, enhancing user security.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, in particular, is generating excitement as Google's second foray into foldable devices and the first to be launched in India. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to offer a significantly larger display than its predecessor, the Google Fold. The inner display will reportedly measure 8 inches diagonally, an upgrade from the 7.4 inches of the original foldable. The new screen will have a resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a vibrant and smooth visual experience. This is a marked improvement over the first Google Fold's 1,000-nit display.

Although the teaser has not provided details about the camera on the inner screen, rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a punch-hole camera located on the left side of the screen. This design choice, made possible by reducing the bezel size, represents a significant upgrade from the bezel-mounted camera found on the first foldable device.

Overall, the Google Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a significant upgrade from previous iterations. With new colour options, improved camera designs, enhanced AI features, and an impressive foldable model, the series promises to offer something for every smartphone enthusiast. The global launch is set for August 13, just one day before the devices become available in India via Flipkart. The anticipation surrounding this release is palpable, and it will be interesting to see how these new features and designs resonate with users.