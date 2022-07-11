Google Pixel Buds Pro to launch on July 28 in India

The details of the Google Pixel Buds Pro India launch have finally been confirmed. The company verified the launch of its new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India on July 28. The Google Pixel 6a, which is confirmed to launch in India, could also accompany the Pixel Buds Pro.



Confirmation of the Pixel Buds Pro India launch was made via a social media post. In response to a Facebook user's query, the Made by Google Facebook page commented on a post and confirmed that TWS will launch in India on July 28. Pre-orders for the new Google headphones will go live from July 21 in India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Pixel Buds Pro launched at Google I/O 2022 in May. The earphones are the first TWS from Google to feature support for active noise cancellation (ANC). It also features a custom 6-core audio chip.

The earphones have an in-ear design with silicone tips for better grip and noise cancellation. They may offer up to seven hours of battery life with ANC activated. Without ANC, the Google Pixel Buds Pro can be expected to offer up to 11 hours of battery life. The headphones also come with Google Assistant support and real-time translation in 40 languages.

The Pixel 6a 5G is also expected to debut in India on the same day. The exact launch date is not confirmed by Google while confirming its India debut timeline. The phone has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top center for the 8MP front-facing camera.

On the back, the Google Pixel 6a's camera setup includes a 12.2 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The phone also packs a 4,410mAh battery and Google's Tensor chip. It has 18W fast charging support and an IP67 rating. Lastly, the Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box.

Google Pixel 6a India price and deals will be announced when its official launch is confirmed. The phone was launched in the US for $449 (approximately Rs 35,600). The Pixel 6a can be expected to be priced in India at around Rs 45,000.