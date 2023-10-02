Google Pixel Event 2023: From Pixel 8 to Pixel Watch 2, all that we expect to launch

In recent months, we have seen Samsung launch the new foldable Galaxy and Apple present its iPhone 15 series. Now it is Google's turn. The Mountain View-based tech giant has announced its Made by Google Pixel event 2023, which will take place in New York on Wednesday, October 4. While Google has already given us a sneak peek of the upcoming Pixel 8 devices, several other products could be coming.



1. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 is reportedly expected to feature a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are speculated to be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is reported to feature a new 9-core CPU design, which promises impressive AI capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, while the Pixel 8 can opt for a dual rear camera setup, both housed within a distinctive visor-shaped module. According to rumours, the Pro model could include a body temperature sensor. Both smartphones are expected to get a $100 price increase this year, meaning the Pixel 8 could start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

2. Pixel Watch 2

According to a report by 91mobiles, tipster Kamila Wojciechowska revealed that the Pixel Watch 2 may feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It could adopt new health features from other fitness trackers, such as Fitbit's stress management system, multi-directional heart rate sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor. Additionally, you could get Pace Training, 7 Workouts, Emergency Sharing, and more.

3. Pixel Buds Pro

While Google is not expected to announce new earbuds, it could introduce new colours of the Pixel Buds Pro. A teaser shared by Google hinted at a new porcelain colour of the Buds Pro. On the other hand, a separate report claimed that another sky-blue colour could be coming.

Please note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken carefully. Only official confirmation from Google will reveal details about the Pixel devices, which are expected to be at the Made by Google Pixel event 2023 on October 4.