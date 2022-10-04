Google Pixel launch event: How to watch the Livestream

Last May, at Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022, there were hints about the company's upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones. Now, five months later, they'll finally be introduced to us at Google's Pixel launch event on October 6, 2022, Thursday. Of course, there won't be so many surprises; There have been quite a few hints about its cameras, screens, size, and price. But we must wait and see how many of these rumours are correct.



Perhaps more interesting is the new Pixel Watch, which is also expected to be unveiled and which may mean that Google is finally offering a smartwatch that could be a real competitor. Other announcements may include a new Tensor G2 chip, an improved tablet, some new Nest devices, and maybe, just maybe, even a foldable. We'll have to wait and see. So if you're curious about what's coming up in the Google ecosystem, or if you're mourning Stadia and need a little encouragement, why not check it out?

Where can I watch the live stream of the Google Pixel event?



You can stream the Google event on Google's YouTube channel. We'll also be incorporating the above stream for live viewing and post-event viewing.

What time does the Google Pixel event start?



Google's Pixel launch event will air on Thursday, October 6 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET.