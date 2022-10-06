Google Pixel launch event today: How to watch the Livestream

Google is set to officially unveil the latest Google Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch, on Thursday, October 6, at the Made by Google launch event. The launch event will start at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST). Reporting on the same, Google said: "On October 6, 2022, at 10 am ET, we will officially introduce the latest Google Pixel devices during a live event." The company will also announce additions to Nest's smart home portfolio along with the Google Pixel lineup. People can watch the Made by Google launch event live online. Here is everything you need to know.

Made by Google launch event: How to watch live stream

The Made by Google launch event kicks off today at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST). The launch event will take place in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York. While the in-person event is limited to invited press members, you can tune in live at GoogleStore.com/events, available to US, UK and Australia users. If you want to watch the event outside of one of those countries, you can watch the live stream on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

You can also follow @madebygoogle for real-time updates on social media during and after the event. You can set a reminder for it so you don't miss the event on YouTube. You must visit the Made By Google YouTube channel and click the 'Notify Me' option.

Google Pixel 7 phones

Google first gave a sneak peek at the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch during the keynote at Google I/O in May 2022. The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the next generation of Tensor, Google the custom mobile chip will bring more personalized functions for photos, videos, security and voice recognition.

The Google Pixel Watch will deliver the WearOS experience and is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones and the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.



