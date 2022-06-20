Google Play Store bars PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor; delete it

There are different apps available on the Google Play Store that you can download as per your needs and requirements. You can find apps related to everything from games, learning apps, image editors, and more. However, according to the latest information, Google has banned the popular PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor app. So if you have this banned app installed on your phone, you are advised to uninstall or remove it. Are you thinking about why Google ban applied to this app? Here is everything you need to know.

As per a report by express.co.uk, PIP Pic Camera was found to contain malware capable of stealing Facebook credentials, including usernames and passwords, allowing hackers to access your account and steal your data and send fraudulent messages to contacts. Therefore, to protect yourself, it is recommended to delete the app if you have it on your phone. You can also change your Facebook password after uninstalling the app from your phone.

It can be known that this image editing app was available for download until earlier this week. However, according to information provided by express.co.uk in their report, "this threat was discovered by the team at Dr Web, and it's not the only application that has caused some concern."

The report stated, "According to the security firm's latest report, there are a further four apps that all contain malware that's able to display unwanted adverts, kill battery life and even make unauthorised changes to the phone itself. The apps named by Dr Web include Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper, ZodiHoroscope, PIP Camera 2022 and Magnifier Flashlight."

Both ZodiHoroscope and PIP Camera 2022 are no longer available to download from the Google Play Store.

Here are some of the safety tips that you can follow before downloading any app from the Play Store.

1. Before downloading the app, you can check the app's rating.

2. Also, check the reviews and comments made about the app before downloading it. Like if the app is risky or not good, other users can mention it in the comment or review section.

3. You can use Google Play Protect to keep your data safe and secure from scams and fraud.



