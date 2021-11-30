Google Play's Best of 2021 Awards: BGMI, Bitclass, Clubhouse Tops the List

Google Play's Best of 2021 list is announced, which looks at the best apps in India and across the globe. In India, "Bitclass" is the best app of the year, which is an interactive live learning platform. Clubhouse, which launched on Android in May of this year, is the app of choice for users of the year.



In the games category, the winner was Battlegrounds Mobile India, which Krafton developed for India after PUBG Mobile was banned last year. Meanwhile, the users' choice in the gamest category was Garena Free Fire MAX.

According to Google's blog post announcing the awards, the company has included three new categories and expanded the awards to tablet apps, Wear OS, and tablet games. The publication also adds that "gaming continued to gain significant interest in India."

Another category that experienced some growth is health and wellness, with mental health being important to many users. Winners include SARVA, Evolve, Jumping Minds, and Evergreen Club.

This time around, Google's categories also include the best apps for everyday essentials. The apps that made way to the list this year are Sortizy, which is an app for recipes, meal planner, and shopping lists. There's also Sarva, a yoga app, and Truecaller Guardians apps.

Find here the complete list of Google Play's Best of 2021 Awards

Best App of 2021 (India) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021 (India): Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users' Choice App of 2021 (India): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Users' Choice Game of 2021 (India): Garena Free Fire MAX

Best Apps for Fun

● FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

● Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

● Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

● Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

● SARVA – Yoga & Meditation

● Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

● Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

● EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

● Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems

● Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better

● Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

● Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

● Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

● being: your mental health friend

● Speechify – text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

● Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

● Canva

● Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

● My Fitness Pal

● Calm

● Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

BEST OF 2021 GAMES IN INDIA

Best Competitive Games

● Battlegrounds Mobile India

● Summoners War: Lost Centuria

● MARVEL Future Revolution

● Pokemon Unite

● Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

● JanKenUP!

● Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light

● NieR Re[in]carnation

● Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games ● DeLight: The Journey Home

● Huntdown

● My Friend Pedro

● Ronin: The Last Samurai

● Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play ● Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game

● Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

● Dadish 2

● Disney POP TOWN

● Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets ● Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

● My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

● Overboard!

● The Procession to Calvary