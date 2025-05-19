Google Rebrands ‘Find My Device’ to ‘Find Hub’ but Android Tracker Issues Still Persist

Google has officially rebranded its ‘Find My Device’ app as ‘Find Hub’, markinga shift in how the tech giant wants users to view its tracking service. The newname better reflects the app’s broader scope, which now goes well beyond justlocating misplaced phones and tablets. However, while this update brings in new features and a more inclusive identity, Android users are still grappling withthe limitations of third-party tracking devices, especially when compared to Apple’s AirTags.

Originally, Google’s tracking app was limited to helping users find their Android smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets linked to a Google account. Over time, features such as location sharing and support for third-party Bluetooth trackers were added. As a result, the old name no longer did justice to theapp’s full functionality. The rebranding to ‘Find Hub’ signifies its evolution into a central tool for tracking both people and personal items.

The Android Tracker Problem

Despite the platform's enhancements, many Android-compatible trackers continue to underperform. Although Google has reportedly improved the responsiveness of its tracking network, with some claims suggesting it is now four times faster than at launch, users continue to experience frustrating reliability issues.

Forinstance, one Reddit user shared that their tracker failed to ping for over 24hours while left inside a car. Another common complaint is poor Bluetooth connectivity, such as with the Pebblebee Card, which is designed to help locate wallets but often fails to alert or connect when needed.

Frominconsistent pairing modes to unreliable location updates, these issues are widespread. Users frequently encounter difficulties when trying to rely ontrackers during real-world situations, a stark contrast to the seamless experience often reported with Apple’s AirTags.

What’s Newin the Find Hub App?

To addresssome of these shortcomings, Find Hub now supports ultra-wideband (UWB) — atechnology that allows for more precise location tracking. Starting later thismonth, Android users can locate Moto Tags from Motorola using UWB.

Lookingahead, Google plans to introduce satellite connectivity by 2025, which couldallow users to track items even without mobile or Wi-Fi signals. Additionally, devicetracking and location sharing are now separated in the app, offering betterprivacy and easier management.

Google isalso collaborating with brands like Mokobara, July, and Peak to improve baggageand gear tracking, and with airlines such as Singapore Airlines and BritishAirways to enhance luggage updates. While FindHub’s rebranding and new capabilities show progress, the reliability ofAndroid-compatible trackers remains a key concern — one that many users hopeGoogle and its partners can soon resolve.