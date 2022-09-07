Google releases Android 13 first patch to fix Pixel bugs

Google is releasing patches to fix Pixel bugs after the phones received the latest Android 13 update last month. The September 2022 monthly update is delivered during the week to most devices and addresses issues such as unexpected battery drain and wireless charging disabled.



The patch won't hit Google's newest phone, the Pixel 6A, until later this month. The Pixel 6A has a fix listed specifically, which addresses recognizing its fingerprint scanner "under certain conditions". As Consumer Reports pointed out, some new phone owners found that it will unlock with a finger they hadn't registered or with a completely different person's fingerprint.



Google blames a launcher background activity issue for the increased battery drain and says it fixed it in this update. And if your wireless charging doesn't always kick in, this update is supposed to restore that functionality to the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 5, 6, and 6 Pro.



Unfortunately, Google's turbulent start with the release of Android 13 is not the first. The first significant update to Android 12 last December was supposed to address several launch issues and add new features to its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but Google had to pause its rollout after discovering some phones were disconnecting or dropping calls. It was one of the toughest starts to a wide Android launch, and hopefully, history doesn't repeat itself with the launch of the Pixel 7 just around the corner.

Other issues being addressed include issues connecting some Bluetooth devices or accessories and fixing lock screen notifications that would only partially display. The latest update version number is TP1A.220905.004.