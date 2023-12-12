Google Retires Play Movies & TV App, Consolidates Entertainment Services

The tech giant is gradually phasing out the app and has already commenced the migration of Android and iOS users to the Google TV app. Additionally, the app is being removed from platforms like Roku and most smart TVs.



The final departure of Google Play Movies & TV is scheduled for January, with Google providing a roadmap for users to seamlessly continue their entertainment journey, including watching shows and movies downloaded from the app.

According to information available on Google's Android TV Help support page, users with a TV or streaming device powered by Android TV will witness a transition where the Shop tab within the YouTube app becomes the primary destination for purchasing and renting movies and TV shows, starting January 17. This transition is designed to ensure a smooth experience for users accustomed to the Google Play Movies & TV interface on Android TV.

Similarly, the YouTube app on cable boxes and set-top boxes running Android TV will take over the services for watching and renting content previously offered by the Google Play Movies & TV app. Web users will also find their entertainment hub on YouTube.

"With these changes, Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website.* However, you'll still be able to access all of your previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube," reads the support page.

A recent report by 9to5 Google indicates that Google has already started redirecting users to the Shop tab within the YouTube app, guaranteeing a seamless continuation of their entertainment experience. This approach underscores Google's commitment to maintaining user access to their purchased content, facilitating a smooth shift despite the alterations in the platform.

The report suggests that Google's decision to merge its entertainment services under the YouTube umbrella aligns with a broader industry trend observed in tech and entertainment. A similar trend is evident in Apple's recent overhaul of its TV app, seamlessly integrating Apple TV+ content with movies and TV show purchases and rentals. This reflects an industry-wide emphasis on streamlining user experiences and providing more integrated solutions.