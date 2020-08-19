Google Search gets updated: Shopping, jobs and recipes search becomes easier

We use Google Search for just about anything. Google aims to improve your search experience in at least three areas. These include shopping, jobs, and recipes.

Google is updating its activity cards in Search and adding new features too. Activity cards are used to help you pick up where you left off in Google Search. Based on your activity, Google will start displaying products utilising the shopping activity card. For example, if you search for, the best headphones for less than 10k, Google will show activity cards for similar products that you may have researched before based on your user activity.

You'll see these activity cards appear at the top of your search results. Each activity card will mention when you searched for that particular product. It is similar to seeing advertisements for a product that you search on the web. But these activity cards will appear in a cleaner and more useful way. This is not limited to the products you searched for, as Google will display similar offers and products.

For jobs, Google will display activity cards for your recent job searches. Google will update these job searches with new and relevant job postings. The activity cards will show the number of new job postings updated for that particular job search.

As with recipes, Google will make it easy for you to review your previous search results. If you search for a particular recipe in Search, the activity cards will show related or similar recipes that you have already reviewed before. This is useful if you can't remember that recipe you used to cook a dish.

The new updates to Google Search are rolling out today. If you don't want to see these activity cards, you can manage your activity through your Google account settings.