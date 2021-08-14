Google to add 'Find My Device' to track lost Android smartphones and Cars

Google is working on adding new features to its "Find My Device" ecosystem. As per 9to5 Google, the company will bring in the ability to track and find a lost Android smartphone by using other Android devices around it secretly. Cars that have Android Auto infotainment systems can use this feature and can be 'found' using the same method. According to reports, the new feature for the Find My Device capability on Google is the ability to "share" ownership of a device with other people. Also, you can track your lost phone and even if there is no internet connection.



Google is adding the ability to login with your Google account on newer Android Auto infotainment systems which will help you track your car if it gets stolen. And this feature to track cars that Google is introducing is not restricted to secure your vehicle, it can also stop others from accessing your Google account without authorisation. Reports mention that all these features are working on and for now there is no timeline that Google has shared for these being rolled out.

Google is working on a feature similar to Apple's 'Find My' network. Apple's robust Find My network uses other iPhones in the locality to help you track lost devices without compromising on the location security of those devices. With Apple's Find My network you can locate lost Apple devices that have been signed in with the same Apple ID and also track AirTags.

As per XDA Developers' report, the new version 21.24.13 of the Google Play Services app contains a couple of codes -"mdm_find_device_network_description" and "mdm_find_device_network_title" - that shows Google may be working on a new feature to keep track of Android devices.

The report also adds that the feature will "allow your phone to help locate your and other people's devices". Google hasn't disclosed anything officially about this new feature yet and very less is known as to how it will be different from the existing Android Find My Device.