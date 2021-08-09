Google to allow transferring SMS OTPs from your mobile to PC

When you are doing any online transaction on the laptop you have to make sure that your mobile is with you, so that you can enter the OTP received. This might change in the coming weeks or may even in days -- at least for Android phone users. Google is working on WebOTP API. This will allow websites to programmatically obtain the OTP from an SMS message and automatically fill the form for users with just one tap without switching apps.



In easy words, Google is working on a feature to enable transferring SMS OTPs from phones to PC with Chrome 93 update. Chrome 93 will support Web One Time Password (WebOTP) interface, so now the web browser will automatically detect and read the code received on to users' phone and enter it. On one condition, that users must have an Android phone, and both the handset and desktop browser should be signed into the same Google account. Another important condition is that the website they are using should support WebOTP technology. The reason that the feature is, for now, dependent on the Chromium web engine is why does not support Apple devices.

Android users can try this feature on the Chrome beta page, Check out the things that you will need:

 A desktop or a laptop with Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS.

 An Android phone with Google Play Services version 20.30.12 or higher version.

 Chrome 93 or later, both on desktop or laptop and mobile. Chrome 93 Beta is available as of late July 2021.

 You need to sign in to the same Google account on both desktop Chrome and mobile Chrome. For example, via https://myaccount.google.com/ or https://mail.google.com. No need to turn on sync.

 Sign-in to Android via "Settings->Google" on your Android device.

 Chrome 93 must be the default browser on your Android device.

 Chrome 93 must be running either in the background or foreground on the Android device.

Steps to follow:

 On desktop go to https://web-otp-demo.glitch.me/ and click on the Verify button.

 Send the exact text message that was on the screen from a second phone to the Android device.

 When the SMS is delivered to the Android device, a dialogue appears asking if you want to verify the phone number on the desktop. To approve press Submit.

 On the desktop, the verification code sent to the Android device should be auto-filled in the input field.