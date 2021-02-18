Google to introduce a built-in screen recorder to Chrome OS

Google is all set to introduce a built-in screen recorder to Chrome OS in March. Google expects the tool will make it easier for students and teachers to record virtual lessons. The Google blog post reads, "Teachers have long been recording lessons to help students do homework and study for exams, but over the last year, it has become absolutely critical to e-learning."

It seems pretty simple. Once you have pressed the appropriate button on your Chromebook, you will see a countdown at the centre of your screen. When your Chromebook is recording, a red circle will be seen on the right side of the shelf.

Some other tools for Chromebook students are also in the works, and some have already arrived. The Chrome OS screen reader, ChromeVox, has some new features: now the voice changes based on the language of the text you are reading, and you will be able to search its menus.

Additionally, parents can now use Family Link (Google's parental control app) to manage their children's school accounts in addition to their personal accounts. This means that the limits on screen time, bedtime, and other parents' restrictions on their children's personal accounts can also apply to their school accounts.

Google has announced that it will launch more than 40 new Chromebooks this year in terms of hardware. It states that all models are "equipped to deliver exceptional Google Meet and Zoom experiences."

To help schools navigate the new versions, the company has published a list of available Chromebooks, including configurations from Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer, and suggestions for selecting the right one. The company recommends several entry-level models, such as Acer's Chromebook Spin 511 and Lenovo's 300e, as well as more sophisticated devices like the Chromebook Spin 713 (The Verge's best Chromebook) and Samsung's $ 1,000 Galaxy Chromebook.

Several of these units include LTE connectivity; Google refers to them as "Always Connected" devices and emphasizes their importance for students with limited Internet access (although buying a device with LTE can add to the price).

Chromebooks are major sellers in the education market, due in part to their affordability and the widespread use of Google Classroom, Google's online education portal by districts. 2020 was the best Chromebook year in its history due largely to increased demand for schools providing homeschooling for the first time.

Google has been developing its services for remote schools and meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early months of distance learning, Google made Meet meetings with up to 100 participants available to anyone with a Google account. Meet has added several features to keep up with the big competitors' Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The company has implemented custom backgrounds, blur effects, real-time captions, low-light mode, and hand-raising in recent months.