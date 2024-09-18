Google to Label AI-Generated Content in Search Results for Transparency

Google is launching a new feature in its search results to clearly label AI-generated content, promoting transparency and trust among users. This initiative aims to help people make informed decisions about the media they engage with, particularly as AI-generated material becomes more common online.



The tech giant will integrate metadata from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) to mark AI-generated content. As a part of this rollout, Google will add these labels across various products such as Google Search, Images, and Lens. Users will soon be able to access the "About this image" feature to see whether the content they encounter has been generated or altered by AI tools, providing additional context about the media's origins.

Google's labelling system will extend beyond search results, with AI-generated content being flagged in its advertising ecosystem. This will help ensure that advertisements containing AI-generated material adhere to the platform's policies, bolstering trust between advertisers and consumers. Furthermore, Google is considering expanding these labels to platforms like YouTube, allowing viewers to quickly identify videos created or edited with AI.

In collaboration with partners, Google is developing a new technical standard called "Content Credentials" to track the creation and editing history of media. These credentials will help authenticate whether a photo or video has been taken by a specific camera or generated using AI. Designed to resist tampering, this technology will provide users with a clear understanding of the source of the content.

Additionally, Google is advancing SynthID, a watermarking tool created by Google DeepMind, to identify AI-generated media, including text, images, audio, and video. This further solidifies Google's efforts to enhance transparency as AI continues to reshape the way content is produced.