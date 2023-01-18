Google to release its own version of AirTag soon

Apple's AirTag feature proved to be a saviour for its users, especially those who often have trouble finding their devices. 'Find My Feature' app allows you to seamlessly track the location of your devices and helps you recover them in case they are lost. And now, Google could be developing its own location-tracking device, codenamed Grogu, Groguaudio, or GR10.

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag, codename "grogu" - report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Google location tracking device



According to a trusted developer and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, Google is working on a way to incorporate location tracking into Fast Pair, which is the tech giant's new means of quickly pairing nearby Bluetooth devices. Fast Pair is compatible with any Android device running Android 6 or later.

"I have recently found references that show that Google's working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair," Wojciechowski wrote on Twitter.



Developed by the Google Nest team, the crawler's codename Grogu comes from the baby character Yoda from Star Wars.



Wojciechowski further adds that the tracker could be available in multiple colours and will also include a speaker, which will help users locate their lost devices with the help of sound. Rings a bell? Yes, Apple AirTag offers the same feature.

"It has an onboard speaker, similar to AirTags. It should come in a few different colours (although I don't know any specifics now). There seems to be support for UWB as well as Bluetooth Low Energy," wrote Wojciechowski on Twitter.

When can we expect the product announcement?

While Wojciechowski doesn't have a certain timeline for the product's announcement, he says it could launch during the Google I/O Developer Conference in May of this year. The exact dates of the event have not yet been announced. Wojciechowski also wrote that the trackers could launch alongside new Pixel devices during a Google event.

"I don't have any information regarding the release timeframe of the tag, but if I had to guess I'd say Google's gonna announce the technology at Google I/O and then launch it at the annual fall event, alongside new Google Pixel devices," he wrote on Twitter.





