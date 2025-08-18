Google to Use Gemini Chats for AI Training: How to Opt Out Before September 2

Google is preparing a significant update to its AI chatbot Gemini that could affect millions of users. Starting September 2, the company will begin using conversations and file uploads from Gemini to train and improve its artificial intelligence models. While the move aims to make Gemini more accurate and responsive, it also raises important questions about privacy.

Artificial intelligence systems like Gemini rely on massive datasets to learn how people communicate and what kinds of answers they expect. Public information alone is not enough to capture the diversity of real-world queries. This is why tech companies often look at user interactions, which serve as valuable training data to fine-tune their models.

However, many users share deeply personal details with chatbots—ranging from health concerns to financial advice. The thought of these conversations being stored and analysed, even in anonymised form, has made some people uneasy. Google acknowledges these concerns and says the data collected will not be directly tied to personal accounts. At the same time, it is giving users the option to stop sharing their information.

Currently, the feature is called Gemini Apps Activity, which records prompts, uploads, and chats with the AI assistant. From September, this setting will appear as Keep activity. Turning it off will ensure that future conversations are not saved for training. Users will also have the option to delete past activity if they prefer not to keep older records stored on Google’s servers.

Disabling the feature is straightforward. On a desktop, users can visit Gemini.Google.com, sign in, and open Settings and Help from the left-hand menu. Under Activity, there is an option to turn off Gemini activity and remove earlier records. Even after disabling it, Google will temporarily retain the last 72 hours of data before deleting it permanently. Importantly, if someone uses multiple Google accounts, they will need to repeat the same steps on each one.

The process is equally simple on mobile. By opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon, and selecting Gemini apps activity, users can switch it off and also clear past activity.

This new policy highlights the balance tech companies must strike between improving AI systems and protecting user privacy. Google insists that the collected data helps enhance Gemini’s capabilities, making it more useful for everyday tasks. Still, it recognises that not everyone is comfortable with sharing private interactions for model training. By offering a clear opt-out option, Google is allowing users to decide how much data they are willing to contribute.

As the September 2 rollout approaches, users who value privacy are encouraged to review their Gemini settings and make the necessary adjustments. The choice now lies with individuals: contribute to making Gemini smarter or maintain complete control over personal data.