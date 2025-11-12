If your Android phone battery keeps draining faster than expected, Google might finally have a solution. The tech giant is introducing a new alert system that will notify users when an app silently consumes too much power in the background. This initiative aims to give Android users better control over their device’s battery life while increasing transparency around app behaviour.

For years, Android users have struggled to identify which apps were secretly draining their battery — especially when the phone was idle. Many such apps exploit a feature known as “wake locks,” which keeps the device’s CPU active to perform background tasks. While essential for certain apps like music players or file downloads, this capability has often been abused by poorly optimised software, preventing the device from entering a true sleep state.

To combat this, Google has officially rolled out a new performance metric called “excessive partial wake locks.” After months of beta testing, this system will track apps that keep the CPU awake for extended periods without a valid reason. According to Google, any app holding more than two hours of non-exempt wake locks within a 24-hour window — across at least 5 percent of user sessions over 28 days — will be flagged for poor battery performance.

This data-driven system will monitor app behaviour across millions of Android devices, enabling Google to detect patterns of excessive battery usage in real-world conditions. When such behaviour is identified, users won’t be left guessing — they’ll be clearly warned about the problematic app.

Starting March 1, 2026, Google plans to escalate these warnings by introducing red battery alerts on app listings within the Google Play Store. Affected apps will display a message that reads:

“This app may use more battery than expected due to high background activity.”

This move marks a major step in empowering users. Until now, people have had to rely on trial and error to figure out which apps drained their battery overnight. With these warnings, that information will be easily accessible before installation, making it simpler to avoid problematic apps.

Moreover, developers of battery-hogging apps will face consequences beyond user distrust. Google has confirmed that such apps could see reduced visibility in Play Store recommendations and trending lists. In other words, developers who fail to optimise their apps risk losing both downloads and discoverability.

Interestingly, Google built this system in partnership with Samsung, leveraging data from Galaxy and Pixel devices to fine-tune its accuracy. This collaboration helped ensure that legitimate background processes — like syncing messages or refreshing widgets — aren’t mistakenly flagged as battery offenders.

For everyday users, this feature promises a more efficient Android experience. By identifying power-hungry apps upfront, users can choose to limit background usage, tweak optimisation settings, or uninstall the app altogether. Over time, this initiative could drive developers to create better-optimised apps, resulting in longer battery life and a more balanced ecosystem across Android devices.

So, the next time your phone’s battery drains mysteriously, don’t worry — Google’s new system will tell you exactly which app to blame.



