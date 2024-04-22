Google Wallet Introduced to Indian Users; How to Use it and Features

Google Wallet, the digital wallet platform developed by Google, has been introduced to Indian users and is now available for download from the Play Store. This service enables users to store various cards, including debit, credit, loyalty, and gift cards, facilitating payments through their mobile devices.



Initially launched in 2011, Google Wallet was later replaced by Google Pay in 2018. However, in India, Google now offers both Google Pay and Google Wallet as separate apps. With Google Wallet, users can perform a variety of functions, including sending money to friends, making online and in-store purchases, and utilizing tap-and-pay functionality at NFC-enabled terminals using smartphones.

The introduction of Google Wallet simplifies online and in-store shopping, eliminating the need to carry physical cards or cash. Additionally, the service prioritizes security, offering features like PIN protection and the ability to turn off the service on lost or stolen devices remotely.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Google Wallet is compatible with smartphones equipped with NFC support. Google will continue to provide both apps separately in India, offering users the flexibility to choose between them. Moreover, the Google Wallet app can also be downloaded on watches powered by WearOS.

Key Features of Google Wallet:

1. Secure Card Storage: Users can securely store debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards within their Google Wallet account, reducing reliance on physical cards.

2. Money Transfers: Google Wallet facilitates easy money transfers to friends, family, or anyone with an email address or phone number, making bill splitting and reimbursements hassle-free.

3. Payment Receipts: Users can receive payments directly into their Google Wallet account, simplifying transactions for goods and services.

4. Online Payments: With Google Wallet, users can make secure online payments on websites and apps that accept Google Wallet as a payment method, streamlining the checkout process without repeatedly entering payment details.