Google warns about 50 apps infected by the Joker malware

Google continues to battle with dangerous malware apps that could pose a serious threat to Android phone users. For example, mobile security company Zscaler has recently alerted Android users about up to 50 apps from the Google Play store that are infected with the infamous Joker malware. This malware can put your device at a huge security risk. Earlier it affected several popular apps as well, however, after intervention from Google, those apps were removed, and the malware was restricted. But it has repeatedly made minor changes to its code to bypass Google's security.

Once downloaded, these apps can install hidden spyware and premium dialers on devices, which can sign users up for expensive monthly subscription plans. "In the past, some victims have found themselves paying in excess of £240 a year for these fraudulent subscriptions," Zscaler reported. This malware was first discovered in 2017, and it was pretty challenging for Google to deal with it. Google has been fighting to protect users from this malware.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Joker malware, how it affects you, and a list of apps you should immediately remove from your phone.

What is Joker malware, and how does it affect your device?

Joker malware is a "Fleeceware" that infects popular apps and enters the user's phone when the apps are downloaded. This malware subscribes users to paid online services without their permission. You can also click online ads automatically. The most dangerous thing about this malware is that it can even read OTP from your SMS to approve payments secretly, and users can't even find it unless they check their bank statements.

Here are the fifty apps found to be infected by the Joker malware:

Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan

Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus

Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms

Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages

Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger

Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard

Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera

Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy

Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting

Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard

Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms

Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers

Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec

Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard

Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard

Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free

Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard