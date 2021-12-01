Google will NOT save your card details from 2022; Find details

Google will not save your payment card details as of January 1, 2022. All future payments to purchase Google One subscriptions and other products through Google Play will now require you to enter your card details each time. want to make a transaction. This change occurs as a result of Google's compliance with the new RBI guidelines that will take effect on January 1.

RBI's new guidelines require all payment gateways and payment aggregators to remove all card details stored on online servers. The RBI says that in other card and card network problems, no merchant or entity can count card details or card data on file from January 2021. This law applies to all payment aggregators, which include Google, RuPay, American Express, and others.

Google and others can't save your card details

For consumers, this could be difficult; especially for those who shop online frequently and use saved card details to make transactions quickly. the RBI's circular says, "With effect from January 1, 2022, no entity in the card transaction or payment chain, other than the card issuers and card networks, should store the actual card data. Any such data stored previously will be purged."

But, keep in mind that this has nothing to do with your UPI-based payments. Therefore, you can continue to make payments through Google Pay and other UPI applications in the usual style after January 1, 2022. The new rules will be applicable only when you make an online transaction through your debit/credit card. Most users doing the same through Google Chrome or an Android phone generally had to fill out just the CVC number. Now, consumers will have entered all the card details manually each time they make a transaction.

However, not all hope is lost. Google can still store your card details according to RBI guidelines and user consent in a certain format. To continue using the same debit or credit card issued by Visa or Mastercard to make payments after December 31, 2021, users will have to re-enter their card details and make at least one manual purchase or payment before the end of 2021.

"If you don't do so, your card will no longer appear in your account, and you'll have to re-enter your card details to use it again," the company further added.