Google's latest update helps new Android users to easily copy data from old iPhones

Google is expanding its Switch to Android app support to all Android 12 smartphones. Basically, the app allows new Android smartphone users to recover data from the old iPhone when they set up the device. Transfer data like call logs, messages, photos and other data stored on an iPhone. Users can even transfer calendar data during the transfer process.



The Verge notes that the app also supports the transfer of WhatsApp messages. During the process, users will be prompted to launch WhatsApp to transfer a complete history of messages, photos, and voice messages.



In a blog post, Google highlighted the new development, listing ten features that new users would love. He says that customers are switching to new Android smartphones available in different forms, including foldable ones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.



Once users download the Switch the Android app on their iPhone, they will be guided through the steps through multiple prompts. Google notes, "You'll be prompted to connect your old iPhone with your new Android phone either with your iPhone cable or wirelessly via the new Switch to Android app. The instructions will walk you through how to easily transfer your data like your contacts, calendars and photos over to your new phone".

Until now, the Google Switch to Android app worked for Google Pixel smartphones. Since Pixel phones are still not available in India, the new update may help many Indian customers in the future. However, it appears that Google is rolling out the Switch to Android update in select markets. Still not available in India.

The app is designed to compete with Apple's Move to iOS app. Apple's app offers similar benefits, only designed to help Android users migrate to iOS. Recently, Apple and Meta announced a new update to help users transfer WhatsApp data from Android phones to iPhones with the move to iOS app.