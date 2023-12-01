Google's RCS Messaging Gets a Fun Makeover: Photomoji, Voice Moods, and More

Google's RCS messaging platform has reached a significant milestone with over 1 billion users worldwide. The RCS Messaging platform, standing for Rich Communication Services, functions as a communication protocol linking mobile phone carriers and individual devices. As a globally recognized standard within the telecommunications landscape, RCS aims to enhance SMS/MMS messaging, particularly on Android devices.

In a celebration of reaching the impressive milestone of one billion users, Google has introduced several exciting features to its RCS Messaging platform, aligning it more closely with the capabilities of iMessage.

Among the newly introduced features is the Google Profile, accessible through a user's Google account, displaying their name and photo. Additionally, the Photomoji feature allows users to create personalized avatars from their photos, using these images to react to messages, akin to traditional emojis.

Let's delve into the details of the new features added to Google's RCS messaging:

Animated Emoji:

This feature injects visual flair into messages by animating emojis. For instance, sending a heart emoji results in an Animated Emoji sparkling with a dazzling pink heart.

Custom Bubbles:

The new Custom Bubbles feature allows users to personalize the appearance of their chat bubbles by selecting different colours for each conversation.

Photomoji:

Users can now create personalized reactions by transforming their favourite photos using on-device Google AI. Creating a Photomoji involves selecting a photo, choosing the desired object for transformation, and hitting send. These personalized reactions are stored in a dedicated tab for reuse and can also be utilized by friends in group chats.

Profiles:

The Profiles feature enables users to personalize their profile name and picture, enhancing identification in group chats by displaying this information to other users when they receive a message.

Reaction Effects:

Reaction Effects animate emojis when used to react to messages, bringing vibrancy to conversations. For example, reacting with a thumbs-up emoji will make an animated trio of hands dance around the message bubble.

Screen Effects:

Screen Effects are animations triggered by typing specific messages. For instance, typing "it's snowing" results in falling snowflakes on the screen, while typing "I love you" makes hearts appear. Users can discover over 15 hidden Screen Effects by experimenting with different message prompts.

Voice Moods and Improved Audio Quality:

Voice Moods enable users to add emotions to their voice messages by choosing from nine various moods. The recipient sees a corresponding visual effect when a Voice Mood is sent. Additionally, the audio quality of voice messages has been enhanced by increasing the bitrate and sampling rate.

This set of features not only celebrates the widespread adoption of Google's RCS Messaging platform but also positions it as a robust and dynamic messaging service on par with industry counterparts.