Google’s Upcoming AI Tool Will Write Your Emails in Your Voice

Google is developing a new AI-powered email assistant that could soon revolutionise how we manage our inboxes. According to DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, the tool is designed to mimic a user’s writing style and respond to emails on their behalf—essentially acting as a digital extension of the individual.

Speaking at the SXSW festival in London, Hassabis offered insights into the future of AI integration in everyday tasks, particularly email. “The thing I really want, and we’re working on, is can we have a next-generation email,” he said. Hassabis added, “I would love to get rid of my email. I would pay thousands of dollars per month to get rid of that.”

The upcoming system, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, is intended to handle routine communication by identifying essential emails and drafting replies that match the user’s tone and writing habits. “Something that would just understand what are the bread-and-butter emails, and answer in your style – and maybe make some of the easier decisions,” Hassabis explained.

The project is part of Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI into its core services, including Gmail. The goal is to create a personal assistant that not only streamlines communication but also protects users from digital fatigue and information overload.

While artificial intelligence is often pitched as a tool to solve large-scale problems like disease and climate change, Hassabis believes its most immediate and relatable benefit lies in addressing the everyday burden of digital life. “I’m very excited about the idea of a universal AI assistant that knows you really well, enriches your life by maybe giving you amazing recommendations, and helps to take care of mundane chores for you,” he said. “[It] basically gives you more time and maybe protects your attention from other algorithms trying to gain your attention.”

Still, he urged a cautious approach to AI expectations. “Its impact is overhyped in the short term,” Hassabis noted, while adding that long-term effects will be “profound,” reshaping society in ways comparable to the Industrial Revolution.

Looking further ahead, Hassabis addressed the global race to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI)—AI systems capable of human-level reasoning. Initially thought to be an academic pursuit, AGI research has quickly attracted major tech corporations due to the rapid commercialisation of AI technologies.

With the competition heating up, he stressed the importance of international cooperation, particularly between the U.S. and China, on safety and ethical standards. “I hope at least on the scientific level and a safety level we can find some common ground, because in the end it’s for the good of all of humanity,” he said.

Hassabis estimates that AGI could arrive within five to ten years. He concluded by calling on economists and policymakers to ensure the benefits of AI-driven prosperity are distributed fairly. “Even in the good case where we get radical abundance and economic prosperity, can we make sure that’s fairly shared, and fairly distributed,” he said.