Grammarly Now Gets Integrated With Microsoft Word

Grammarly has changed the writing mode of all computer users. From students to elder people, everyone has started using this app in order to make their content error-free.

We all know pretty well about the Microsoft Office. This application has also many features and used by almost all computer users. Be it creating a document or preparing a presentation or making an excel sheet, this application does all the works with much ease.

Now, these two applications have joined their hands… Yes! Microsoft word has now been integrated with Grammarly. The Microsoft company announced the news today and also stated that the tool will be available only for Word on MAC and Word Online versions.

Grammarly will provide the writing suggestions for your document and correct your grammatical errors as well. The suggestions on the word document will appear on the panel on the right side.