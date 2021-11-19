Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: How to Download and Share Gurpurab Stickers on WhatsApp

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Everyone is celebrating the 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh gurus, on Friday, November 19, 2021. It is one of the most auspicious and important festivals of Sikhism and is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.



On this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, here are the best wishes, statuses, quotes, and messages to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also download stickers from Gurpurab and share them on WhatsApp with your family and friends. Read on to see how:

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: How to Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers

If you want to share Gurpurab stickers via WhatsApp, you can search for WhatsApp stickers for Guru Nanak Jayanti in Play Store to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, etc. Then, you can download or install them.

Now you open WhatsApp on your mobile phone or laptop and go to the contact with whom you want to share the sticker. Next, open the Sticker tab in the emoji section and tap "+." Now, browse the list and choose the stickers to share. Thus, you can share the Gurpurab stickers via WhatsApp.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages:

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Lakh lakh vadhaiyan to everyone!

1. May the Guru's teachings reflect kindness and compassion in you and bring both happiness and prosperity into your life. Happy Gurpurab!

2. May Guru Nanak Ji be your guiding light and support throughout your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

3. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji be your guiding star throughout your life and pour out his blessings on you in this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

4. Sincere wishes to you and your family on this auspicious Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this Gurpurab adds joy and happiness to life.

5. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji help you to achieve all your goals, and may his blessings accompany you in everything you do in life. Happy Gurpurab!