HealthifyMe fires 150 employees of its workforce

Indian tech startup HealthifyMe has laid off 150 employees, roughly 20-25 per cent of its workforce. According to Business Today, the decision affects the roles of subject matter experts, quality analysis, products, and marketing. The Chiratae-backed startup also confirmed the development to India Today Tech, and the company said it is using resources for a "new vision around metabolic health (HealthifyMe 2.0)." HealthifyMe joins several startups and tech giants that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Recently, the parent company of the local short video platform Josh, VerSe, also laid off 150 employees.



The HealthifyMe spokesperson said: "We have had to take the tough decision to let go 150 of our team members. Like much of tech - growth hasn't kept pace with expectations and hiring. We are also undergoing an evolution with our new vision around metabolic health (HealthifyMe 2.0), which requires different resources." The statement adds that the company provides two months of severance pay with two weeks a year on HealthifyMe. The exit package includes two shares purchased until March 2023, continued health insurance until June 2023, and relocation advice and support.

Meanwhile, a HealthifyMe employee also took to LinkedIn to announce her sudden departure to find new roles. Former employee Ankita Geed's post reads, "I've been laid off from HealthifyMe. Unexpected, but it happened very soon, out of the blue... Although I got to work with great folks there, I am urgently looking out for new exciting opportunities now." In addition, many former employees of other tech companies like Amazon and Twitter, especially those in the US, are actively seeking jobs through LinkedIn to maintain their H-1B visa holder status.

That said, 2022 has been an uncertain and unfortunate year for tech companies. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies like HealthifyMe saw a surge in user bases as many people were forced to operate from home. HealthifyMe allows users to check and track their physical activities and diet.