Hey Google: Google Rolls Out This Feature On Smart Devices

Hey Google… This has become a common word in every house with the frequent usage of Google Mini Homes. These devices have created a virtual aura in all the condo's responding to our commands within a jiffy.

Be it LataMangeshkar's songs or daily news report, Google Home is making everyone to get their daily updates with just one word.

Now, this popular command 'Hey Google' is going to be added to all the Google smart devices. This feature will display a slider which will allow the users to increase or reduce the sensitivity on the google Assistant devices with just a command 'Hey Google'.

This feature will also enhance the listening sensitivity of Google smart devices.