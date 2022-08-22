Home Automation: Make your Home Smart with Wi-Fi Smart Plug

The smart home market is multiplying, although cost remains an obstacle for some to connect their homes. But one smart home device that has gained popularity is a smart plug. Before we get into particulars, let's understand what is a smart plug and how does it work?



A smart plug is a small adapter plugged into a regular wall outlet and connected to a Wi-Fi network. It is considered the basis for setting up a smart home. The basic idea behind a smart plug is to turn regular devices and appliances into your "smart" home.

How does a smart plug work? You need to plug the smart plug into a power outlet and connect it to your Wi-Fi network via the compatible app on your tablet, laptop or smartphone. They need stable Wi-Fi and don't need a hub. After you connect it, plug a device like a fan, coffee pot or lamp into your smart plug and then control the appliance via the app or your voice.

Most of the smart plugs in the market come with a companion app that you can download from the Apple or Google Play Store. Smart plugs may not look very fancy and seem a bit bulky, but they immediately combine with your home interior.

How to choose a smart plug

Smart plugs can be used indoors as well as outdoors. Before buying a smart plug, check all the features, as smart plugs for indoor use cannot be used for outdoor lights.

1. Consider buying a smart plug that supports Wi-Fi. A Wi-Fi-supported smart plug is easy to set up, and you don't need any additional hub.

2. Most of the smart plugs available in the market are only compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. If you prefer Siri to turn off the lights or fan, buy a smart plug compatible with HomeKit and your Apple devices.

3. Choose a smart plug where you can schedule a time when to turn devices on or off.

Note: Remember, not all devices are compatible with a smart plug. It depends on how many watts of current an appliance uses, so select your plug.

Most Popular Smart Plug

A flagship of the brand, the Amazon Smart Plug costs Rs 1 999 and only works with Amazon Alexa, and the setup is also very easy. It can be a deal breaker when you're looking for a smart outlet.