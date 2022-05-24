How technology is waiving off these coworking spaces to nurture tech talent in the startup world

The word coworking won't be a word in the future, it will probably just be the way we work. "coworking offices have dynamically cropped up all over the world, and have formed"mutually beneficial relationships with lasting ripple effects". As the concept of coworking spaces gained traction, interconnected networks were forged between aspiring freelancers, digital nomads, startups, large corporations, and coworking space owners. As coworking is in a continuous state of evolution, new trends are emerging and shaping the corporate terrain.

1. India Accelerator - Powered by Global Accelerated Network, India's only Mentor-driven Coworking Spaces, provides a hassle-free workplace experience which helps to create an environment that motivates individuals to work, network, and achieve their aspirations. "Our spaces are technologically smart, leveraging which professionals and businessmen can make effective and informed decisions that align with the overarching vision of their organization. As we are hurled head-first into an era of data-driven decision making, we will probably witness a technological renaissance of sorts, which will exclusively centre around the betterment of coworking spaces in Gurgaon and in India" Said Abhay Chawla, Founding Partner, IA.

2. WeWork - WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening its first location in New York City, they've grown into a global workplace provider committed to delivering flexible solutions, inspiring, safety-focused spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, they're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and happy—because that's how tomorrow works.

3. Synq.work - it facilitates the growth of ambitious businesses and business professionals through high-end service, seamlessly operated workspaces, unparalleled insights from a global member network and experiences that elevate corporate culture. Imagine a space that goes beyond the traditional. A space that grows with your goals. A place that empowers. partner in your vision. A place that will always lead you to thrive.

4. Awfis - It was founded in 2015 and has more than 62,000 seats in 100 centres across India. Over the last few years, Awfis has evolved from being a coworking network to a fully tech-enabled workspace solutions platform that provides products across the spectrum of work requirements to cater to a wide segment of the modern workforce - from freelancers to startups, SMEs to large corporates and MNCs. The Awfis Design Philosophy ensures that our spaces provide a perfect blend of collaborative and private areas with a vibrant colour palette and trendy furniture lending it a contemporary aesthetic. As India's largest shared space network, with our presence established across all metros and a host of Tier ii cities;